Twenty-four years next week marks the anniversary of Tom Pazak's murder in Gary. Sometime during the early morning of Aug. 15, 1995, someone shot Tom to death while he was sitting in his car in front of his home in Glen Park. Tom Pazak was 46 years old. Tom was a railroad worker, a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, a West Point graduate.
Tom was my brother-in-law. His loss has produced a heartbreaking void in our family for the past 24 years. The unimaginable tragedy is compounded by the fact that after these years the police investigation has resulted in a file, but still no answers.
Whoever committed Tom's murder remains free. Our family has been in contact with the police and remains willing to help in any way. Please remember Tom and seek justice for him.
Mary Jo Pazak, Scottsdale, Arizona