LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: A solution to end the filibuster

I applaud the many Democrats who, after years of vigorously employing the filibuster, have realized just how anti-democratic it is. This has happened as, 100 years into the maneuver’s existence, Democrats have discovered that it was invented to stymie the progress of civil rights bills. How dirty the Democrats must feel, especially about the hundreds of times they employed that racist tool in 2020.

Now, though, the attempts to do away with the filibuster are running into an obvious problem: the minority party which benefits from the filibuster, will never go along with any rule change that does away with the only thing that stops the majority party from ruling by fiat.

I have a simple solution.

A bill to eliminate the filibuster should contain this stipulation: “This bill will go into effect on the opening date of the next session of Congress in which the current majority party in the Senate has become the minority party.”