When I decided to become a teacher at 11 years old, I made the decision on the basis that I loved the subject of history and I thought having summer vacation every year was awesome. As I grew older I realized that teachers were not paid well, but the benefits were excellent, and of course you cannot beat the schedule. Once I graduated college and was hired to teach middle school U.S. history, the reality unfortunately became clear. Teachers in Indiana do not have those great benefits that I was sure awaited me. That low pay I was expecting was surely true. It is frustrating to find out Indiana is top 5 lowest when it comes to paying their teachers. When your state has $2 billion in surplus, teachers need to be compensated. I love teaching, but I now find myself submitting my application and resume to local steel mills.

Shawn Ramsey, Portage

