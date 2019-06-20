Everyone who has ever worked at the 84" hot strip mill at U.S. Steel Gary Works should thank Mr. Louis Christos. As stated in The Times Sunday business section "NWI Business Ins and Outs", Louis is passing the baton (Johnny's Round the Clock Diner, Merrillville) to Anna Saitis and Manny Saitis. My reason for saying that the 84" HSM retirees should thank Mr. Louis Christos is because he helped install the coilers at the 84" HSM in the mid 1960's.
May the Good Lord continue to shower his blessings on the Louis Christos family.
James Pazak, Crown Point