In reply to Bill Kahn's article, the solution for unwanted children is to kill them before they are born? He states that if Roe vs Wade is overturned, that the system will be flooded with unwanted children in foster care. The solution is adoption, but unfortunately, the courts are a hindrance in this, with their backlog of cases and the reluctance to terminate the rights of the biological parents, no matter how negligent or abusive they are to their children.
Reunification is ideal for a family, but it is not possible or safe to do so in many circumstances. These children caught up in these situations have a right to a good life and can have one with the right family to support them, love them, and nurture them.
As for pro-life people he reportedly questioned, this is not my experience when it comes to those who are standing up for the voiceless. The ones you see holding a sign and praying for an end to the ongoing mass slaughter of the past 46 years adopt, foster, and contribute monetarily and give their time to help any mother or child in need. They do so silently, without fanfare. I have several friends who have been foster parents, and have adopted several children, including those with special needs, of all demographics and ages.
Many others volunteer at pregnancy centers, counseling and giving material needs to the mothers and their children, and referring them to no-cost medical care, and housing, if needed. No mother needs to go through a difficult situation by herself.
I shudder with horror every time I see that a proposed solution to the perceived problem of unwanted children is to kill them in the womb. As a mother who lost a daughter to stillbirth, and had several miscarriages, I know how precious life is. I am blessed with three living children, one of whom is adopted. I was also a foster parent for several years. I believe in giving a child a chance at life, not killing a child because of "what ifs."
Mary Ellen Slazyk, Hammond