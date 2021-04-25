LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Addicts require LaPorte Co. help

The societal issue of drug addiction has quickly grown from a small spark to a raging inferno, and sadly our community has become completely engulfed by its relentless flames.

Opioid addictions and drug overdoses are more common in LaPorte County than nearly anywhere else in the entire state of Indiana. The use of injectable drugs has more than tripled in our community during the past decade. Even though the force of drug addiction has been destroying our community, the opportunity for help and recovery for those affected has remained stagnant.

Nearly every individual in our community has been affected by the epidemic of drug abuse in some way. I have personally witnessed the death and destruction that drug addiction has caused to my fellow youth, and I have also come to realize that those affected have nowhere nearby to turn to for help. Our fellow citizens who call LaPorte home deserve and require better access to community programs and comprehensive mental health facilities that would enable them to recover from the painful grip of addiction. Without these avenues, our community will be defeated by the never-ending and tragic cycle of drug addiction.