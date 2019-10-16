Not all commercials are great, but I enjoy a good commercial with animals whether or not I'm going to purchase the product. I remember my favorite through the years for dog food — it showed three stages of a dog's life mastering stairs. First as a puppy he had trouble; at middle age he handled it speedily; then as an older dog, he had slowed down. It always brought tears to my eyes, remembering a wonderful dog we once had, but it still brought joy! Maybe that man who complained ("TV ads have too many animals", Sept. 10, 2019) should think what other's enjoy.
Gloria Ruckert, Highland