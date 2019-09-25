I was listening to WLS radio Monday when the show host went off on a rant wondering why Greta Thunberg was hollering about climate change instead of coming up with a way to change it (she came to America on a scholarship).
The host doesn’t understand that these are children who are afraid and don’t have anywhere to turn but to the adults for answers. They shouldn't be criticized and insulted because they can’t come up with the answers or money.
If a friend asks you for help, you help. If your children cry for your help, you move heaven and earth to help and protect them.
You have free articles remaining.
If you don’t believe in climate change, keep your head in the sand. It will go away, and us with it.
Dean Tsilis, Dyer