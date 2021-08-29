 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Afghanistan exit a disaster
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Afghanistan exit a disaster

2019 Letters to the editor stock

The pulling of our troops from Afghanistan is a disaster. We will never be able to be sure all Americans are returned home. We have left billions of dollars worth of military equipment behind for the Taliban to use. The Bagram air base is one of if the most modern in the Middle East, as is the American embassy.

After we have decided that we have gotten all Americans out, we should send the Air Force in to turn the airport and embassy into craters in the ground and use all American vehicles for target practice.

Leaving many billions of dollars of equipment behind is sheer stupidity by our government.

James Marrant, Calumet City

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts