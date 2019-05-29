Two years, $30 million taxpayer dollars, and 18 pro-Democrat investigators failed to find Russian collusion or obstruction on the part of President Donald Trump.
Driven by their obsessive hatred, the Democrats in Congress are now persecuting and harassing the president, behaving more like a Soviet-era tribunal than a co-equal branch of government.
Trump cooperated fully with the Mueller investigation, never invoked executive privilege, urged his administration to testify, and turned over 1.4 million documents as requested. Mueller found nothing.
Infuriated, the Democrats are determined to bring the president down by any means possible, while shamefully citing the constitution in doing so.
Everyone complains about politicians' greed and corruption; Donald Trump, boorish as he sometimes can be, is valiantly battling the D.C. "swamp" in his quest to create a better life for all Americans. It's time that we stand up and support him.
Larry Rapchak, Whiting