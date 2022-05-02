LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Against the Valpo school referendum

Tuesday, May 3 is election day and with it comes the last opportunity for Valparaiso and Center Township voters to weigh in on the proposed eight year extension of the Valparaiso Community Schools (VCS) tax increase, currently scheduled to end after its initial seven year run.

VCS leadership would like voters to believe that this decision to voluntarily raise property taxes is simply a choice between avoiding teacher, SEL staff and programming cuts or not supporting Valpo schools. The is simply false.

In response to the VCS referendum tax increase campaign, a broad and loose coalition of voters has come together to offer an alternative. Republicans and Democrats, conservatives and liberals, homeowners, renters and small business owners are allied in a message of Vote No For Now Valpo.

This message comes in response to what is seen as the poor leadership, lack of accountability, and lack of transparency within the VCS administration.

Whether or not Valparaiso Community Schools are underfunded by the state remains unclear, largely due to the refusal of VCS leadership to provide details regarding funding and expenses. What is clear is that despite the claim that our schools remain underfunded by the state, VCS leadership has refused to rally the public towards lobbying our legislators to fairly fund Valparaiso Schools. Instead, they chose to spend taxpayer money to hire a high-priced political consultant whose goal appears to be shaming voters into voting in favor of this new tax increase.

Whether the topic is COVID, curriculum, administration effectiveness, attempted cuts to foreign language programs, and more, VCS school board and administrators continually refuses to engage in dialogue with stakeholder. Instead, we get from VCS leadership pronouncements and policy decisions devoid of the context and facts driving those decisions, decisions important to parents and stakeholders alike. This has left stakeholders on both sides of the political aisle feeling frustrated, angry and with an increasing sense of mistrust in VCS leadership.

While VCS leadership continues to threaten the jobs of more than 70 teachers and staff should this tax increase fail, they have kept from voters the nearly 50% increase increase in administrative costs and the outsized growth of administrative positions.

VCS leadership also refuses to address the nearly $3 million a year loss in school revenue due to students transferring out of the VCS system despite still living in our city. This occurs at a rate higher than many of our peer public school districts, at least one of which sees a net gain annually.

With its massive “rainy day fund“ built largely upon the sacrifices of taxpayers through the first referendum tax increase, VCS can easily go two years without need of making a single unnecessary cut to staff and programs. They can use that time to put in place much needed reforms to local school governance and finance. They can advocate publicly for fair funding of Valpo Schools. If at the end of that time, there remains a shortfall in funding despite reforms, VCS leadership can come back to voters with another new referendum, at a cost that would almost certainly be much lower than what is being proposed right now.

In short, it’s time for voters to press pause. It’s time for the VCS leadership to fix what is broken in our schools and to deliver to taxpayers the accountability and transparency we deserve.

Vote No For Now Valpo.

Christopher Pupillo, Valparaiso

