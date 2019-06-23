I'm 77 years old and always voted for the Democratic party. They used to care about the American people and being No. 1 as a country. Now we're a third-rate country and they could care less. The Democratic party spent two years and millions of dollars on the Mueller investigation. They didn't like the outcome. Now they want to spend millions more and try to find a way to impeach President Trump. They need to do their job and find a way to help the American people, not waste our money and make America great again. Trump is trying to do that, but the Democrats refuse to help. Build the wall Trump wants. Stop the illegals and drugs from coming across our borders. Work together and make America great again. Vote Republican.
James DeRolf, Crown Point