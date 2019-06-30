America is not a third-rate country, as a recent "Letter to the Editor” writer declared. America is the greatest country on Earth, and the leader of the free world. What would cause someone to conclude otherwise? A constant barrage of right wing radical Trumpian disinformation spewed from media outlets such as Fox “News” and the president himself in an endless loop of fear mongering, anger and discourse.
In response to other falsehoods from the letter: “The Democrats spent millions on the Mueller Investigation.” Mueller was hired by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to oversee the ongoing FBI investigation of the links between the Trump campaign and the Russians and was funded by the US Treasury Department through a permanent account of indefinite appropriations for independent counsels and special investigations.
Another falsehood: “Democrats didn’t like the outcome.” The Mueller Investigation determined that Russia attacked our democracy, the Trump campaign welcomed the attack, and Trump and his associates obstructed investigations into that attack. Over 1,000 former federal prosecutors have signed a letter asserting Trump would have been criminally charged if he weren’t the sitting president. Congressional oversight of the Executive Branch is implicitly stated in the Constitution and must be used to evaluate the information in Mueller’s report and to determine the extent and consequences of any and all illegal and immoral acts.
In regards to building the wall: The border wall was such an ill-conceived, unpopular, unaffordable (remember “Mexico will pay for it”?) debacle that even with control of the House and Senate the first two years of Trump’s presidency, the Republicans refused to produce a bill to fund or construct it.
Finally “make America great again": Again, America is great; the greatest country on Earth. But with the relentless promotion of anxiety and despair, Trump has capitalized on our nation’s willfully ignorant attitudes to sow seeds of demographic panic and resentment to divide the country under the guise that the country was better off when it was monopolized by old white Christian men. This policy might stoke his base, but it is undoubtedly solidifying and growing his opposition.
Bill Zawada, Dyer