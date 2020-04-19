LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: America must reopen and rebuild

A collapsing economy and an agitated, depressed citizenry are the left-wing socialists' playground. Sure enough, on March 19, Nancy Pelosi's colleague James Clyburn revealed the Democrat's plan for politicizing the coronavirus outbreak when he said, "This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision."
Clearly, many Democrats prefer that the shutdown continue in order to damage the president and advance their radical wish list. In a way, we are witnessing a "dry run" of the socialist plan for America: a decimated economy with a workforce ordered to home confinement, thus becoming entirely dependent on the government for survival.
And, as a "bonus," the environmental crowd is thrilled by the reduction in carbon emissions, since far fewer people are driving to work. This is entirely contrary to the traditional American principles of honest work, personal liberty and responsibility, and the pride of succeeding in our free-market system.
President Trump's economic policies proved how brilliantly it all can work. There is no perfect solution for dealing with coronavirus, but we must reopen and rebuild our businesses, safely, smartly and responsibly. The more damage done to the economy and our own confidence, the easier for the Democratic Party to capitalize on the emotional and financial toll of the pandemic.
Larry Rapchak, Whiting
