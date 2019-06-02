On May 29, a letter writer from Whiting suggested we all get behind President Donald Trump since he feels the president has been vindicated by the (Special Counsel Robert) Mueller report.
First off sir, did you read the Mueller report? The report itself, not the summary written by (Attorney General William) Barr? Although the report was not able to tie Trump to the Russians, it clearly stated he was in no way exonerated either. In addition, the report gave 10 instances of obstruction. And finally, as Congress continues in their constitutional duty of oversight, he won't allow any of his current or former staff to comply with congressional subpoenas. This in itself is obstructing an investigation.
My next question would be, how can anyone support this abomination of a president? He's actively tried to take health care away from millions, he's disrespected and insulted our brave military personnel, sided with dictators over our own intelligence, has undone environmental protections intended to preserve our planet, has alienated our closest allies and lied over 10,000 times! I could go on and on.
We as Americans committed a major blunder in 2016 and cannot afford to repeat it!
Mike Hacker, Highland