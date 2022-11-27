LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: An answer to Putin

Vladimir Putin spoke on Russian TV saying, “Any people, especially the Russian people, will always be able to distinguish true patriots from scum and traitors and simply spit them out like a fly that accidentally flew into the mouth.”

Scum and traitors lie often.

Putin lied and said there are Nazis in Ukraine; that the over 100,000 Russian soldiers near Ukraine in February were only on training exercises.

Putin lied about Russian casualties. He claims that Russian casualties are low. Ukraine estimates that over 90,000 Russians have died or been seriously wounded.

Putin and his supporters have been lying and lying. They are the “scum and traitors” that he described. The Russians who want to stop the war with Ukraine and get rid of Putin and his dictatorship are the real patriotic heroes of Russia.

When will real patriots in Russia spit out Vladimir Putin?

Woodrow Wilcox, Dyer