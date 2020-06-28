LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:Anarchists show they won't unite us through crises

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Anarchists show

they won't unite

us through crises

We conservatives want nothing more than to work alongside ALL fellow Americans to achieve success, prosperity and an end to racial injustice. Unfortunately, the revolutionaries and anarchist protesters are not interested in "bringing us together."

Consider the brown-shirt facists known as Antifa and the increasingly powerful Black Lives Matter's (BLM), whose website states "We desire to disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure"; their UK branch vows "to dismantle imperialism, capitalism, white supremacy, patriarchy ..."

BLM, to their credit, is forthright about its mission, yet the corrupt media refuses to inform the public about these disturbing facts. In addition to the hatred of our free-market system and law enforcement, the "purge" of our literature, films and language, and the destruction of America's historical past (painful as it sometimes is), radical activist Shaun King has revealed the mob's plans for our churches, writing (June 22) "... the statues ... murals and stained glass windows of White Jesus and his European mother should come down." According to Mr. King, they were "created as tools of aggression and racist propaganda."