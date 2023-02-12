The Times’ recent story referring to Andrean High School as having “a history of making headlines for racism” (Feb. 3, “Student photo sparks controversy at Andrean”) was subjective and unfair.

It was extremely inappropriate and unfair to Andrean to reference: 1) a “boys’ bathroom wall writing” (where literally anyone, from who knows where, can espouse utter nonsense while relieving themselves); and then 2) the 2016 Andrean-Bishop Noll student section’s excessive youthful exuberance (although perhaps, in poor taste and, apparently offensive to some in attendance) as “Andrean historical racism” examples.

As a former high school teacher and coach, a devoted youth sports promoter and a person still attending local sporting events, and a parent who had three children graduate from Andrean — I have been in many educational institutions through the years — and some were somewhat racially insensitive. But Andrean High School is not one of them. It is one of the most diverse/accepting institutions in northwest Indiana.

For the Times to publish such potentially defamatory statements in its recent newspaper is inappropriate and unfair.

Dan Sherman, Valparaiso