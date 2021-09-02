LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Another South Haven gas station unneeded

Recently four members of Porter County Board of Zoning Appeals approved to give an Iowa company special exceptions, variances to build a third gas station at U.S. 6 and Ind. 149 in South Haven. In this growing age of Tesla and hybrid cars, just what we dream for is another gas station. Within 3 miles of this site along U.S. 6 are seven gas stations. A third unneeded station at this intersection will slow down and jam up traffic and make it an even greater dangerous intersection. Traffic deaths happened at this intersection when there was just one barely-used gas station here. About 30 trees and nice greenery which beautifies this corner will get stripped up too. Trees are a noise barrier and clean our air which appeals members didn't bother to discuss and couldn't care less about.
Kudos to Luther Williams, the sole vote opposing these special treatments. I and other residents close by just now learning about this project wish the four other members would have watched out for Porter County citizens' interests over giving preferential favors to a company 400 miles away. Elected officials who appoint these zoning members will be reviewed and revisited come Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
Diana Cook, Valparaiso