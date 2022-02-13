LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Appreciating a local photographer

Northwest Indiana Times has a team of exceptional photographers. Just want to send kudos to John J. Watkins. For decades, his name has humbly rested beneath photos that bring the audience into the theater of life as he sees it. He has traveled across Northwest Indiana to bring us the sheer joy of a child's smile while playing in the snow as well as the intense battle of athletes vying for a ball.

He helps us engage with cultural understanding of events within the Region. He reverentially shared the laying of wreaths for veteran graves. He created a short video of South Shore Legends Wall of Honor. He helps us respond to the passion of civil rights whether giving focus to frustrated protesters or the determination of frigid candlelit marchers on Dr. Martin Luther King Day. From cows to casinos, John Watkins has been there. He covers events of trauma and joy. Neither politics nor weather have seemed to slow him down.

There are many who have learned the basics of photography by just paying attention to his work. Over the years, from film to digital, I have appreciated his ability to adjust the light in order to show the beauty of various skin tones. He captures the energy of speed events without blur. He frames and crops each shot, giving equal respect to humans, animals and scenery. As he is getting older, I thank him for providing a Master Class in Observation. Thank you for your contributions as a longstanding member of the Times photography team.

Eunice Jarrett, Hammond

