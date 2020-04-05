LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: April is Alcohol Awareness Month

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Practicing social distancing and thorough handwashing are critical to lessening the impact of COVID-19. Prioritizing self-care and optimal health practices are also crucial at this time.

For those who drink alcohol, reflect on your alcohol consumption to ensure that it falls within the moderate drinking guidelines.

The U.S. Dietary Guidelines define moderate drinking as up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men. The guidelines define a drink-equivalent as 12 fluid ounces of regular beer, 5 fluid ounces of wine, and 1.5 fluid ounces of 80 proof distilled spirits. Each of these drinks contains the same amount of alcohol.

For questions or concerns regarding your alcohol consumption, reach out to your health care provider. Together, you can determine if you are consuming alcohol according to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines or if you need to cut back or abstain from drinking alcohol altogether.

For more information go to www.DietaryGuidelines.gov

Eliza Lo Chin, MD, MPH executive director, American Medical Women’s Association

