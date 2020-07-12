LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Arts disrupters cultural threat if successful

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Years ago, as my late brother and I listened to the beautiful Austrian Christmas carol "The Savior is Born," he put his head in his hands and muttered, "And they want to destroy this ...," which sounded like "right-wing conspiracy" to me. But he had studied the radical left-wing movement in America, and I had not.

On June 22 Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King in a Tweet denounced religious statues of "White Jesus and his European mother" as "tools of aggression and White Supremacy" that must be banned from churches. My brother, it seems, was right.

I urge my colleagues in the classical music profession to seriously consider recent events. You may choose to ignore the powerful revolutionaries' threats to overthrow capitalism, our history, religion and traditional family structure, but you may wish to ponder the BLM website's curious statement "We disrupt the status quo of the Arts World."

And since our sacred art, literature and films are under attack, let's "re-imagine" a BLM-style government Arts Commission (like those of the Soviet Union) whose approval would be required to perform the music of, say, Beethoven, Brahms and Mozart. Would the "disrupters of the status quo" sanction classical music, considering that 95% of our repertoire is the product of "white, male-dominated, European aggression"?