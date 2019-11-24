My name is Nichole Mantai and I am a senior at Hebron Highschool. The Red for Ed rally was breathtaking. It was truly inspiring to see all those teachers and supporters. Being a student and seeing my teachers along with others fighting for my future made me feel motivated. It was also important to me to attend because my teachers are worth so much to me. Hebron is a small school, with a little over 1,000 kids in the district. Due to this, funding is hardly an option for us. Despite this, our teachers support the students and their futures, spending time, money and effort on us. We recently lost a teacher that meant a lot to me. He was inspiring and a great teacher, but sadly had to leave due to salary. Our teachers deserve more. They are not just our teachers, they are supporters, fighters, coaches, and most of all family.
