LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Badge implied police lawless
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Badge implied police lawless

I took great offense to (Clay) Bennett's badge (The Times, editorial cartoon, April 18, 2021) with "Judge, Jury, and Executioner" engraved on it. The implication was that law enforcement takes matters into their own hands. I ask that Bennett show us the evidence/facts that supports this statement. With any profession, there are typically a few "bad apples." However, the evidence-based resources that I have found overwhelmingly supports the good work of law enforcement. I for one would like to thank them for the work they do each and every day. I choose to speak up when unsupported statements — like Bennett's — are made.

Dawn DeBoer, Cedar Lake

