LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Banks an embarrassment

I have been waiting for several days for Rep. Jim Banks to reverse his comments on being on the Jan. 6 select committee, but I have not seen one. I would like to know what he has been smoking for him to say that not only is he a member of the committee but that he is the head of the committee. Yes, he was nominated by Minority leader McCarthy, but he was not approved. He is an embarrassment to the State of Indiana.
Mr. Banks, get with the program. Admit you were wrong and get your reputation back.
Mary Paschen, Chesterton