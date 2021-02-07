 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bannon's pardon betrayed donors
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bannon's pardon betrayed donors

Apparently, there is some truth in the portion of an old saying that says: “You can fool some of the people all of the time.” Former President Donald Trump still has a significant number of supporters in spite of the fact that in his final hours as president he pardoned Steve Bannon.

Bannon was convicted of scamming millions of dollars from victims who thought their contributions would help fund Trump’s wall on the Mexican border. Instead, their contributions helped fund the yacht on which Bannon was arrested. One would think that most of those victims were Trump supporters. Evidently, for Donald Trump, friendship is stronger than loyal support.

James Deck, Valparaiso

