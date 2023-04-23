When I was a sophomore in high school (Morton) my parents allowed me and several friends to build a basketball court in their backyard. My friends and I prepared the yard, had the asphalt poured, installed a hoop and lined the court. All paid by us kids. We enjoyed at least 10 years of competitive 3-on-3 games. Many times having a dozen friends patiently waiting to play the next game.

I no longer enjoy basketball. The game has changed dramatically. Players are allowed to travel, palm the ball while dribbling, back into their opponent to gain position without a foul called. Their offense consists of setting up three players beyond the three point line waiting for a pass to shoot. No offensive plays, simply “run and gun.”

I stopped watching professional basketball because of this game plan. I'm sorry that college basketball has the same offensive strategy.

Jeff Kolwicz, Whiting