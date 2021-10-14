 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Being vaccinated a civic responsibility
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Being vaccinated a civic responsibility

I just completed a very nice experience. I went to the vaccine clinic at Calumet and MacArthur on the Community Hospital campus and received my COVID booster. The facility is very well organized, and the staff is excellent.

A quick read of the local statistics tells us that the unvaccinated make up well over 95% of those who either wind up in the hospital or pass away from the virus. Nothing is guaranteed in the medical world, so I have chosen to be part of a data distribution that gives me a better chance of avoiding both of these outcomes.

I encourage everyone who is eligible for either the first or the second or the booster to take advantage of this free life-saving opportunity. The last set of statistics I saw ranks Indiana 44th in the country, behind Alabama, in getting first shots into arms. If we are ever going to get back to normal, we all need to take civic responsibility in this matter. By getting my booster, I am saying that I care not only for my health, but for yours also. Please.

Terry Ferrari, Dyer

