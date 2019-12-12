If Indiana truly wishes to improve its educational system as well as provide teachers with a pay raise, it could do both simultaneously by providing teachers with an increase in pay when they receive a master’s degree or when they obtain certification for teaching dual credit courses.
At the moment, although teachers are required to have a master’s degree with 18 credits in their content field in order to qualify to teach dual credit, they receive no pay increase.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Better educated teachers can provide our students with improved instruction. Better teachers deserve better pay.
Carolyn Boiarsky, Hammond