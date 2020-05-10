LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Beware of moving shore erosion to neighboring sites

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shoreline erosion and fluctuating lake levels are natural processes that aren’t going away, and what we do today will impact our shoreline for generations to come. That said, solutions simply cannot come at the expense of our public lands as demonstrated in "National Park Service blocks emergency seawall repairs in Ogden Dunes."

Even now, applications for emergency work have been submitted that would armor the Ogden Dunes shoreline with boulders as far out as 40 feet into the lake. Science tells us that with this type of aggressive protection, there is a huge risk of moving the erosion to neighboring properties, and an even greater risk of the beach never returning.

We have to think long term, and we must work together. Otherwise, we risk destroying our shared and most cherished natural resources — our Lake Michigan shoreline and Indiana Dunes National Park.

Natalie Johnson, executive director at Save the Dunes

