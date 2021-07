Before casting that stone at Star Parker and Republicans, the Times' letter writer (June 23, "Parker doesn't know Jesus' values") should have read the rest of John Chapter 8. If he had, he would have seen that Jesus forgives repentant sinners, not those who glorify and revel in their sins. This is an important distinction. The key verse is the second half of John 8:11 where Jesus says to the woman, “Neither do I condemn you; go and sin no more.”