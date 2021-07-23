LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Biden administration incompetent

The Biden Administration has proven how incompetent they are. Inflation is rising at a faster pace than it did in the last 13 years. Our country is the laughing stock of the world under the Biden Administration and his actions at the G-7, and the removing of troops from Afghanistan again prove he has no idea how to be a commander in chief.

We are now energy dependent on foreign countries for our fuel supply and we can see that pricing at the pump is increasing at a rapid rate. Then he wants to charge more for taxes on businesses which will hit every American in the pocketbook.

The Biden Administration is allowing illegal immigrants to pour into our country with everything illegal under the sun from drugs, guns and human trafficking, while staying silent to the genocide in China, the riots in South Africa and the people of Cuba.

All the while our state representatives -- both Democrat and Republican — stay silent on the sidelines. Why is there nobody trying to impeach this administration? Frank Mrvan Jr. is a joke for a congressman, as well as Republican Senators Braun and Young.

I give the Biden Administration an F- total failure.

Jeff Bridegroom, Chesterton

