The king of the mob-style shakedown is Joe Biden, not President Trump. Biden's son Hunter held a lucrative board position with a Ukrainian energy company that was being investigated for corruption in 2016. Vice President Joseph Biden blatantly threatened to withhold $1 billion of U.S. funds to the company if the Ukrainian government's prosecutor wasn't fired.
Here's Biden's own description of the events: "We had gotten a commitment that (the Ukrainian president) would take action ... against the prosecutor, and they didn't. We're not going to give you the billion dollars."
You can watch Biden brag to the Council on Foreign Relations on Jan. 23, 2018, about his extortion of the Ukrainian government; it's posted on YouTube.
Biden claims his actions had nothing to do with his son's multi-million dollar position, but newly released documents by renowned investigative reporter John Solomon of The Hill.com on Thursday clearly suggest Biden is lying.
The second-hand, hearsay "whistleblower" accusations against Trump seem trivial by comparison.
Larry Rapchak, Whiting