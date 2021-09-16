LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Biden unfit to serve

According to Joe Biden, the withdrawal from Afghanistan was an "extraordinary success." Thirteen soldiers were killed, Americans were left behind and equipment worth billions is now in the hands of the Taliban. The Taliban is now the best equipped army of its size in the world.

Also left behind to fend for themselves were service dogs that were not allowed to get on the planes with their handlers. I don't think their handlers would think they were "just dogs."

Biden rescinded every policy Trump made, but he would have us believe he had no choice for date of withdrawal because of Trump. He said "the buck stops here," but he has blamed everyone but himself for this debacle. His was a self-imposed deadline. Instead of getting people out first, then equipment, and then military, he seemingly had no plan.

To the people who knew Biden was not cognitively fit to be president, but voted for him anyway, shame on you. We are now seen as weak by the world, we are again energy dependent, we have uncontrolled mass migration, and I for one, do not feel as safe anymore.

Lynn Graham, Schererville

