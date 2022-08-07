 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Biden's bad policies

  • 0
2019 Letters to the editor stock

Biden and the Democrats in Congress voted to overspend billions of dollars. That is what caused inflation. More money pursuing the same volume of goods and services always does.

But then, Biden wants to fight inflation by increasing interest charged by the Federal Reserve. That never hurts the rich. Big companies can borrow money easily. It is small farmers, small business owners, and people who work for small businesses who are hurt most by increases in interest rates. Most American workers work at small businesses. Many might be laid off because of the financial pressure that Joe Biden and Democrats put on small businesses and their owners.

Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress do not care about working Americans. They are not Democrats like the ones my grandparents supported. They are something entirely different. I don’t trust them or like them.

People are also reading…

I used to be an elected Democratic Party precinct committeeman. I’m not now.

Woodrow Wilcox, Dyer

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts