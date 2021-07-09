LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Biden's borde plan bad

During the 2020 presidential campaign, President Biden argued against President Trump’s efforts to secure our southern borders, enforce the laws against illegal immigration and shut down sanctuary cities. President Biden has “doubled-down” his attacks by calling for executive orders and legislation that would reverse Trump’s administrative actions.

According to Judicial Watch, the following are some of the executive actions and legislative measures Biden wants to come to realization:

• Develop a roadmap to citizenship for long-term illegal aliens to the United States.

• Revoke or rescind Trump administration’s travel and immigration restrictions on 13 foreign countries that are known to harbor violent terrorists.

• To not reinstate Trump administration’s policies that separated illegal alien children from their parents at the border, which it made it easier for them to go “off the grid."

• End Trump administration’s strict enforcement of asylum policies that would reduce the opportunities for criminal and terrorist individuals to “game” the asylum system.