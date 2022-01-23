 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bill discourages already overburdened teachers
Indiana public school teachers already feel disrespected, overworked and underpaid. State Senate Bill 167 would threaten academic freedom and create an even greater teacher workload unnecessarily.

Parents have had input regarding school corporation curriculum choices and have been invited to sit on school improvement committees for the 23 years that I have been teaching. Parents have always been welcomed into classrooms and encouraged to attend parent-teacher conferences and be involved in their children’s education.

Teachers in Indiana are required to teach the state standards for a grade level or content area. These standards are public record and may be viewed by going to the Indiana Department of Education website.

The requirements of Senate Bill 167 are financially untenable for most Indiana school corporations that are already struggling and professionally onerous on already overwhelmed teachers. If it passes, there will be a mass exodus of public school teachers in Indiana.

Sonya Harrington, Mishawaka

