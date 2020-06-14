LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bipartisan Senate bill addressing climate change is a win for everyone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We all deserve to live in safe and healthy communities. But the devastation of the coronavirus on the economy and the health of so many and the heartbreak of inequities and violence in our communities dominate the news now, along with the worst kind of political dysfunction. So I take particular hope from one Indiana senator’s introduction of the bipartisan Growing Climate Solutions Act addressing climate change.

Republican Sen. Mike Braun, and his three Democratic and Republican co-sponsors in the Senate, announced the bill this past week. Our farmers will get support from the USDA in first identifying sustainable practices that sequester carbon from the atmosphere and improve the soil, and then participating in carbon credit markets. The result is an overall reduction of net carbon emissions. This is a win for everyone — farmers throughout the Midwest and across the country now, and future generations across the world.

There is more to be done for climate change, and the American institutions that nurture our health, justice and economic well being. Sen. Braun is showing how our political leaders can find new common ground to build a safe and healthy future.

Rob Albrecht-Mallinger, Porter

