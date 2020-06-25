LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Black community should march with Confederate flag

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two separate thoughts on the unrest that has erupted in the U.S. But each is related to working for resolutions in a peaceful manner.

Rules and regulations for police departments are the province of the local or state governments along with their respective police departments. The federal government has no say except to uphold the Constitution of the United States. Congress should stay out of it.

Not every police department has a serious problem. But all problems are best worked at the local level or at the state level. Each community knows what it needs and can communicate that more easily at the local level. One size doesn't fit all. Congress needs to focus on the problems for which they are responsible, such as the mess of immigration laws.

And if the Black community really wanted to shake things up, they could have started their own rebellion by adopting the rebel flag of the stars & bars. Rather than calling that the Confederate flag, start calling it the flag that represents the beginning of the end to slavery, their ancestors' freedom. And now it could be their rebellion against the bigotry that still remains in parts of the U.S. Not everyone is a racist or a bigot and all Southerners could stand behind the rebel flag of the new, free South that was born in the Civil War.