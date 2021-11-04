LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Block Stadium remodel is great

Let's play ball again at the remodeled Block Stadium in Indiana Harbor. I grew up near the stadium and many fond memories of my youth from back in the '50s and '60s are still alive.

I saw many great games played there. Teams like the Sam and Henry Indians Post 369, Washington High School, Babe Ruth league, etc. I used to hurry and eat my supper when I saw Bob Cantrell walk past my house on his way to the field. He played with brothers Chris and Jim Plaitis. My brother and I played there also. It's really fun to think that Tim Stoddard and Kenny Lofton also shared that field.

Thanks to Kenny Lofton for his rebuilding of Little League and Babe Ruth fields. He got the ball rolling and it would be great for the town to have a minor league team — like the RailCats or Oilers.

Fred Mikler, Munster

