LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Board's rejection of signed mail-in ballot illogical, dispiriting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yesterday I received a letter from the Lake County Election Board saying my June primary ballot was rejected because my signatures didn't match. I did a mail-in ballot for the first time because I wanted to limit my exposure to others and decrease my chance of getting COVID-19.

According to the Election Board's logic, I requested a ballot and filled it in before the deadline, then before I put it in the mail I flagged down a complete stranger and had them sign the back of the envelope, thus rendering the whole exercise a complete waste of time.

And not only did I do that, but apparently more than 700 other voters in my county did the same thing! If their goal was to make me lose faith in the mail-in process, they succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. I will only do in-person voting from now on.

Mary Schons, Hammond

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0