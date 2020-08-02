You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Board's rejection of signed mail-in ballot illogical, dispiriting
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Board's rejection of signed mail-in ballot illogical, dispiriting

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Letters to the editor stock

Yesterday I received a letter from the Lake County Election Board saying my June primary ballot was rejected because my signatures didn't match. I did a mail-in ballot for the first time because I wanted to limit my exposure to others and decrease my chance of getting COVID-19.

According to the Election Board's logic, I requested a ballot and filled it in before the deadline, then before I put it in the mail I flagged down a complete stranger and had them sign the back of the envelope, thus rendering the whole exercise a complete waste of time.

And not only did I do that, but apparently more than 700 other voters in my county did the same thing! If their goal was to make me lose faith in the mail-in process, they succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. I will only do in-person voting from now on.

Mary Schons, Hammond

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts