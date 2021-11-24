LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Braun is a fraud

Of course Mike Braun wants front page coverage that highlights his desire to thwart any programs that do not include money for a wall on the southern border. That is a GOP bogeyman.

Why? He does not want people to remember what you pointed out at the end of the article on page seven. He does not want anyone to remember that he voted against establishing the Indiana Dunes as a national park. He does not want anyone to remember that he and all of his "Republican" federal legislators voted against getting $8 billion in federal money to improve Indiana's infrastructure. He also wants to make sure that we forget that he was one of 10 senators who proudly boasted that they were going to challenge the election results at the joint session on Jan. 6, from which he quietly backed away once his safety was in jeopardy. He did not support subsequent impeachment efforts.

In addition, he wants to make sure that people forget an earlier story about his likely violation of election law relative to funding his 2018 campaign, which could also have implications that he evaded taxes as well as using his personal wealth to tip the results in his favor.