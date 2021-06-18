 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bravo for Young,, boos for Braun
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bravo for Young,, boos for Braun

2019 Letters to the editor stock

Even though I am a Democrat, I always keep a look-out for Republican office holders that are worth their salt. One of these is our senior US Senator, Todd Young. He recently sponsored, along with Democrat Chuck Schumer, the Endless Frontier Act. This law expands the National Science Foundation to put the US back in the forefront of 21st century technologies where we have fallen badly behind, especially to the so-called Peoples' Republic of China. It passed overwhelmingly (68-32) in a Senate that usually can't do anything in a bipartisan fashion. However, there were naysayers. Among them, surprisingly, was Sen Young's Indiana colleague, Mike Braun. Mr. Braun's reasoning: "Red ink will do us in faster than Red China." Really?

All I can about that is: Sen. Young — thanks for your farsighted bi-partisanship; and Sen. Braun — thanks for nothing.

John Szot, Merrillville

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts