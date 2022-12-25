 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bridge toll seems unconstitutional

  • 0
2019 Letters to the editor stock

Article One, Section 8, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution states that Congress — not a state — has the power to regulate trade between the states. Why doesn’t a toll on the bridge between Indiana and Kentucky violate that clause? Kentucky certainly is taxing and regulating people for engaging in interstate commerce with a tax over the bridge between states. Why doesn’t Indiana or the federal government sue Kentucky for regulating interstate commerce with a tax on traveling between states in violation of the U.S. Constitution?

Woodrow Wilcox, Dyer

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts