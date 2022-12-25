LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Bridge toll seems unconstitutional

Article One, Section 8, Clause 3 of the U.S. Constitution states that Congress — not a state — has the power to regulate trade between the states. Why doesn’t a toll on the bridge between Indiana and Kentucky violate that clause? Kentucky certainly is taxing and regulating people for engaging in interstate commerce with a tax over the bridge between states. Why doesn’t Indiana or the federal government sue Kentucky for regulating interstate commerce with a tax on traveling between states in violation of the U.S. Constitution?