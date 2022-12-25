LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Buy American stuff this holiday season

When at all possible, I buy American. I like the idea that the money I earn supports American businesses that pay taxes in America and employ American workers making a fair wage.

And there are a lot of opportunities for doing so during the holiday shopping season. American-made consumer products aren’t as hard to find as you think. Even just checking the label on that product you’re thinking of purchasing will make you a more informed shopper, and there are lots of made-in-America lists online. A little bit of effort can go a long way.