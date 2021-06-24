LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Cal City diversity push 'phooey'

Diversity. That's what everyone is yelling these days. I say phooey on that. Living in Calumet City, which they claim is 74% black, 16% hispanic and 10% white — phooey on Thaddeus Jones' wanting to change the "face" of the police and fire departments to represent the people who live here. I say if it isn't broke, don't try fixing it.

Just because the color of the police and fire departments don't match the color of the citizens doesn't mean Jones needs to butt in and change things. I want police and fire department members who are experienced and do the job right and that's what we have right now — experienced personnel.

If Jones wants to do the right thing for the city, go back to your campaign issues and get more business in this city and get to work on helping to revitalize River Oaks because if that cash cow closes, you'll see this city fall faster down the slide than it already is. Now, get to work!

KG Smith, Calumet City

