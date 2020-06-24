LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Calumet Township taxpayers deserve relief from floods

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here we are again in unincorporated Calumet Township with numerous flooded basements and standing water. I had flowing water and 8 inches in my basement recently. The water comes up through the floor like drinking fountains. You pump and sweep and 10 minutes later it’s back.

We had the same problem in 2009 and 2019. There were numerous newspaper articles on this in 2009. Meetings and phone calls with local officials went without answers and still do today — 11 years later.

When do the taxpayers of Calumet Township get flood relief like all of our surrounding communities? Look at the bottom of your tax bill for the Clean Water Act and Little Calumet River Basin by the levying authority. We pay these extra taxes and get nothing. Again, I have to ask why as I did in 2009. We, too, pay taxes in our unincorporated area.

William Boyer, Gary

