LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Can demonstrations foster improved ties with police forces?

During this time of reflection and change, I totally agree the black community has been selected for discrimination and cruelty. All issues are two-way streets. Those who are demonstrating need to look in the mirror. There are those in their own community who have killed innocent people, including children in drive-by shootings. In many instances, I believe people in their own community have knowledge of the responsible people but don't assist the police in catching "the truly bad guys." I would hope these demonstrations would truly reflect the total problem of what is happening in the black community and from this would begin a new and improved relationship with the police.