LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Cancer community in need of Medicaid boost amid COVID

Reliable access to health care has never been more critical for cancer patients and survivors. Many cancer patients have compromised immune systems and are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 — but like so many across Indiana, cancer patients and survivors are facing significant challenges accessing health care.

In a poll of more than 1,200 cancer patients and survivors from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, half of respondents said COVID-19 has impacted their health care, with the most common issue being delayed or canceled care. And nearly 40% of those surveyed said COVID-19 is having a notable effect on their ability to afford their care. This is especially true of lower-income patients.

Our lawmakers should do everything in their power to help Indiana’s cancer community get the care it needs. That’s why I’m asking our lawmakers to increase funding for Medicaid at the federal level to meet the rising demand created by COVID-19.

Medicaid is a vital safety net for lower income cancer patients and survivors who can’t afford private health insurance. But while some additional funding was granted as part of the Families First Act, governors from both parties agree more is needed.

Lucy Bruce-Whitaker, Wheatfield

