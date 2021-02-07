LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Cancer screening should be funded

Our elected officials have the power to save lives during this legislative session by ensuring that uninsured women have improved access to the state’s Breast and Cervical Early Detection Program.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in record-high unemployment rates and drastic reductions in cancer screening rates. This means more Hoosiers may not get their cancer screenings. For uninsured women, the states’ Breast and Cervical Early Detection Program could prove to be a lifeline. But only if the program continues to have enough funding to operate.

The Legislature is currently considering the funding for this potentially life-saving program. If funding were to be cut, it would certainly result in eligible women being unable to receive the life-saving services this program could have offered them.

This pandemic has shown us just how important access to care is. I’m urging our lawmakers to hear that message and prioritize funding for this program this session. Too many lives are counting on it.

Lucy Bruce-Whitaker, Wheatfield

